Mets' Hansel Robles: Set for MRI on Wednesday
Robles will undergo an MRI on his injured right knee in New York on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Robles suffered the injury during Tuesday's game in Cincinnati as the reliever left after tallying just one out over his first five batters. He did undergo X-rays following the game, which came back negative, but there should be a better gauge on his status following Wednesday's MRI.
