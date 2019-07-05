Davis (illness) remains out of the lineup but is available off the bench Friday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Davis has shaken the stomach virus, but Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record notes that Davis has lost some weight as a result of the illness. With that in mind, it's possible the Mets take it easy on him this weekend and limit Davis to pinch-hit opportunities until he's fully back to being himself. Davis has hit .339/.388/.565 in a part-time role since the start of June (62 at-bats).