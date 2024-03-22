Martinez could consent to being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse until the Mets decide he's ready to take over as their everyday designated hitter, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

While Martinez has options remaining, because he has accrued so much service time he would have to consent to being sent down to the minors. It sounds like he would be willing to do that in an effort to get up to speed after missing most (if not all) of spring training. Mark Vientos -- who appears out of a job once Martinez is ready -- could be used as the Mets' DH initially.