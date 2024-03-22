Martinez signed a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Mets on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets have reportedly been in talks with Martinez for much of spring training, and he'll now join the team on a short-term deal. He should serve as the team's primary designated hitter, cutting into the playing time of Mark Vientos. Martinez is entering his age-36 season, but he has maintained a wRC+ of at least 119 in each of the last three campaigns and adds another quality bat to the middle of the Mets' lineup.