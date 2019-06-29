Mets' Jacob deGrom: Hit with loss despite quality start
DeGrom (4-7) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven as the Mets were downed 6-2 by Atlanta.
The right-hander fired 71 of 107 pitches for strikes, but deGrom once again didn't get enough run support to turn his 11th quality start of the season into a win. He'll take a 3.32 ERA and 128:22 K:BB through 103 innings into his next outing July 5, at home against the Phillies.
