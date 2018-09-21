Vargas allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Vargas put together his second consecutive solid effort, falling just one out shy of a quality start. He matched a season-best with his eight strikeout performance, generating an impressive 12 swinging strikes on 82 total pitches. Though his ERA (6.25) and WHIP (1.49) are still unsightly for the season, Vargas has a respectable 4.39 ERA across 47.1 innings since the All-Star break.