Mets' Jeff McNeil: Belts 15th homer
McNeil went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 7-2 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old didn't extend his four-game streak with multiple hits, but he did smash his fourth homer of the month. McNeil is 11-for-24 (.458) with six extra-base hits in August. Overall, he's putting together a very strong first full season with a .339 average, 15 home runs, 52 RBI, 65 runs and four steals in 380 at-bats.
