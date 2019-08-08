McNeil went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 7-2 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old didn't extend his four-game streak with multiple hits, but he did smash his fourth homer of the month. McNeil is 11-for-24 (.458) with six extra-base hits in August. Overall, he's putting together a very strong first full season with a .339 average, 15 home runs, 52 RBI, 65 runs and four steals in 380 at-bats.