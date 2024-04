Williams has been placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Binghamton due to right wrist soreness, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Williams hasn't played in more than a week due to the injury, and given that he's slashing just .180/.360/.308 in 11 games with Binghamton this season, it's possible it's been bothering him even longer. The 20-year-old top prospect has made starts at second base, shortstop and center field with Binghamton.