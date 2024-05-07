Williams (wrist) received a cortisone injection last week, and he won't begin swinging a bat again until it's fully taken effect, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old prospect was shut down April 21 due to right wrist soreness and hasn't played since. Williams was struggling in his first look at Double-A pitching, slashing .179/.360/.308, but a wrist issue could help explain the poor performance. Per Mets senior vice president of player development Andy Green, the team is hoping Williams will be back in the lineup for Double-A Binghamton by the end of the month.