Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Brewers' Jett Williams: Wrist remains bothersome

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Williams, who was activated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list Saturday, is headed to Arizona to visit a specialist after aggravating his wrist injury, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

The young infielder struck out in his lone plate appearance Saturday before departing the contest due to continued wrist soreness. Williams spent a month on the shelf due to injury, which was originally considered a minor issue. Since he's already stepping away from the club to be evaluated, a return trip to the IL wouldn't be surprising.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!