Brewers' Jett Williams: Wrist remains bothersome

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Williams, who was activated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list Saturday, is headed to Arizona to visit a specialist after aggravating his wrist injury, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

The young infielder struck out in his lone plate appearance Saturday before departing the contest due to continued wrist soreness. Williams spent a month on the shelf due to injury, which was originally considered a minor issue. Since he's already stepping away from the club to be evaluated, a return trip to the IL wouldn't be surprising.