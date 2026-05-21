Brewers' Jett Williams: Taking off at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams went 27-for-83 (.325) with four home runs, 17 RBI, six steals and a 15:19 BB:K over his last 23 games with Triple-A Nashville.
Williams hit just .186 over his first 22 games with Nashville, but he has gotten going in a big way since. Williams is solidifying his status as one of the top prospects in a loaded Milwaukee system, and he may not have much left to prove at the Triple-A level.
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