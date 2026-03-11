Williams (quadriceps) is slated to return to Cactus League play Thursday versus the Guardians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams has been shelved for more than two weeks with a left quad injury but has improved enough to be cleared for game action. The 22-year-old was a long shot to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster, anyway, but the injury cinched it. Williams is slated to open the season as an everyday guy at Triple-A Nashville.