Brewers' Jett Williams: Returning to action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (quadriceps) is slated to return to Cactus League play Thursday versus the Guardians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Williams has been shelved for more than two weeks with a left quad injury but has improved enough to be cleared for game action. The 22-year-old was a long shot to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster, anyway, but the injury cinched it. Williams is slated to open the season as an everyday guy at Triple-A Nashville.
