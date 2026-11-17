The Brewers selected Williams' contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Pat Ragazzo of AthlonSports.com reports.

He's now on the 40-man roster and protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Williams' first season in the Brewers organization was a bit of a stinker, as he slashed an underwhelming .233/.340/.384 with nine homers and 21 steals while being limited to 81 games due to injury. However, Williams just turned 23 earlier this month and just a year removed from being a top-100 prospect, so it's not a surprise the Brewers want to make sure he remains in the organization.