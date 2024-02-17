Williams will get work in big-league camp at both shortstop and center field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With Francisco Lindor signed through 2031, Williams will likely have to move off shortstop when he gets the majors. The Mets also indicated the 20-year-old top prospect would not get reps at second base this spring, so it looks as though center field will be his eventual defensive home. "I don't really care," Williams said Friday. "Whatever gets me to the big leagues the fastest." In his first full professional season after being selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Williams slashed .263/.425/.451 in 121 games across three levels last year with 13 homers and 45 steals, finishing the campaign at Double-A Binghamton. He'll likely spent most of 2024 in the high minors, but a late-season debut in the majors would set him up to replace Harrison Bader in center for the Mets in 2025.