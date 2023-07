The Mets promoted Williams from Single-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Williams primarily played shortstop for St. Lucie but also saw action in center field, and he'll now move up to Brooklyn. The 19-year-old is one of New York's top prospects and had a .248/.421/.399 slash line with five home runs and 32 stolen bases in 78 games at the Single-A level.