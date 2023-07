Williams is hitting .290 with two home runs, seven steals, 17 walks and 13 strikeouts in his last 21 games for Single-A St. Lucie.

The 19-year-old speedster has made 48 starts at shortstop and 12 starts in center field thus far in his full-season debut. Williams is 25-for-31 (80.7 percent success rate) on stolen-base attempts through 65 games and has been dialed in at the plate of late.