The Mets reassigned Williams to minor-league spring training Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old has received reps at shortstop and in center field during the first couple weeks of big-league camp, but he'll shift to the minor-league side after the first round of roster cuts. Williams is the Mets' top prospect and should open 2024 at Double-A Binghamton after he split most of last season between the Single-A and High-A levels, where he had an .876 OPS in 410 at-bats.