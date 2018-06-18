Mets' Jeurys Familia: Rusty in return

Familia allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Familia entered the game in the ninth inning with the Mets down by one and allowed three straight hits to surrender the earned run. It was his first appearance since returning from the disabled list (shoulder), so there is no reason to panic over his stumble in this outing. He is expected to immediately return to the closer role.

