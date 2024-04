Butto is an option to fill the spot in the Mets' rotation vacated by Tylor Megill (shoulder), Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Butto pitched well during spring training in allowing just one run with a 9:2 K:BB over 10 innings. He lost out to Megill for the No. 5 spot at that time but could now slide into the slot due to injury. Joey Lucchesi is another candidate to replace Megill, and the Mets also are reportedly showing interest in Julio Teheran.