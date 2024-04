Butto is likely to be recalled by the Mets to start Saturday against the Royals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It had been Julio Teheran's turn, but Teheran was designated for assignment after just one start. Butto tossed six innings of one-run ball in a spot start versus the Tigers last week. With Kodai Senga (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (shoulder) on the shelf, Butto could wind up staying in the rotation for multiple starts.