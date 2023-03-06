Quintana (side) withdrew from the World Baseball Classic and will undergo testing Monday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.
In a disappointing turn of events for the left-hander, Quintana will no longer participate in the upcoming WBC with his home country of Colombia, but he will now remain with Mets camp and get imaging on his injured left side. The 34-year-old signed a two year contract with New York in December after a resurgent 2022 campaign where he produced a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 137 strikeouts over 165.2 innings in 32 appearances with the Pirates and Cardinals. As the only southpaw in the projected rotation right now, a significant injury could prove to be a big blow to the Mets in the early season.