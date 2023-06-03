Verlander (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings as the Mets fell 3-0 to the Blue Jays. He struck out eight.

The 40-year-old righty was dominant after serving up a leadoff homer to George Springer, but the New York offense couldn't get anything going against Chris Bassitt and the Toronto bullpen. Verlander generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 117 pitches as he delivered his third quality start in six outings since making his belated season debut. While he has been tagged for six runs in two of those trips to the mound, it should be noted that one of them came in Coors Field, while the other came against the league-leading Rays. Verlander will take a 4.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB through 36 innings into his next start, which is likely to come next week in Atlanta.