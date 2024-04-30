Senga (shoulder) reached the mid-90s with his fastball during Monday's bullpen against live hitters and used all of his pitches in the session, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have been very deliberate so far with Senga's recovery from a shoulder capsule strain, but the organization's patience seems to be paying off. While the right-hander feels he will be back in the big-league rotation right around when he's first eligible to come off the IL on May 27, general manager David Stearns wouldn't sign off on that timeline, indicating Monday that he couldn't say whether Senga would be back in late May or early June. The 31-year-old is set to face live hitters two more times before beginning a rehab assignment around May 11.