Senga (shoulder/triceps) took part in light-to-moderate throwing on the field Saturday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza characterized Senga's throwing as being mechanical in nature, but the activity nonetheless represents a step in the right direction after the Mets shut down the right-hander in late May, when he received a cortisone injection to address inflammation in his triceps. Senga initially opened the season on the injured list with a right posterior shoulder capsule strain before he experienced tightness in his triceps in May. Even though he's resumed his throwing program, Senga is without a clear timeline for a return. Given the multiple checkpoints he'll need to hit in his rehab prior to being activated from the 60-day IL, Senga looks unlikely to be activated until at least July.