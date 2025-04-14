Senga (2-1) tossed seven scoreless frames in a win over the Athletics on Sunday allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Senga needed just 79 pitches to complete seven frames and ended his day with back-to-back punchouts against Seth Brown and Gio Urshela. Sunday's outing matched Senga's longest scoreless outing in the majors and he's now working on a 13-inning scoreless streak. Senga owns a 1.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 17 innings and will look to keep things rolling in a home matchup versus St. Louis this week.