Senga earned the save after striking out two over a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. He also hit a batter.

Senga was handed a three-run advantage after Nathan Lavender and Dedniel Nunez combined for two perfect innings ahead of him. The right-hander issued no walks and allowed no hits while needing 19 pitches (11 strikes) to finish the job, striking out two of the four batters he faced. The save was Senga's eighth of the season, though his ERA remains elevated at 7.34.