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Mets' Kodai Senga: Locks down third save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Senga secured the save against the Nationals on Sunday, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

Senga continues to experience a seamless transition into New York's closer role while Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the injured list. The right-hander has now successfully converted each of his first three save chances, and he's also submitted five consecutive scoreless outings as a reliever. Given Senga's 9.66 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 31.2 innings as a starter, it's hard to envision the Mets moving the hurler back into the rotation again this year even after Williams returns.

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