Senga earned the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Miami, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two batters in the ninth inning.

Senga was brought out for the ninth inning to protect the Mets' three-run lead. He gave up a run on back-to-back doubles, but he rebounded by striking out each of the last two batters to secure the win for the Mets. Senga has converted on each of his last seven save chances, and he appears to be the Mets' preferred closer for as long as Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the IL.