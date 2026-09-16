Senga was charged with a blown save after allowing one run on one hit while striking out two over one inning in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Senga entered the ninth with New York protecting a 3-2 lead and retired the first batter before Pete Alonso crushed a 414-foot solo homer to tie the game. It was Alonso's 300th career home run and his first against the Mets after spending his first seven seasons in New York. Senga recovered to retire the next two hitters, but the damage resulted in his first blown save in eight opportunities this season. He's now given up runs in two of his last three appearances, but with Devin Williams (shoulder) still on the IL, Senga should continue to see ninth-inning opportunities for now.