Senga (shoulder) may not but ready to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has had a couple delays and setbacks during his recovery from a posterior right capsule strain. After getting a cortisone injection late last week, Senga is scheduled to resume playing catch Wednesday, but he's essentially back to square one with his throwing program. Given that Senga will likely need about six weeks to ramp back up and get game ready, a mid-July return would seem to be the best case scenario. Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged Monday that it's difficult to put a timeline on Senga's return from the IL.