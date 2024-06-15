Senga (shoulder/triceps) threw a two-inning bullpen session Saturday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Senga was able to throw more than 30 pitches in the session and he's expected to throw a shorter one next week. The right-hander has been slowly working his way back from a posterior right capsule strain and then a subsequent triceps injury and he's yet to make his season debut. Senga has already been ruled out for the first half of the season, but if he can build off of Saturday's session next week, he'll remain on track to return relatively soon following the All-Star break.