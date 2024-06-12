Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Senga (shoulder/triceps) will throw two more bullpen sessions before progressing to facing hitters, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

On Wednesday, Senga threw his second bullpen session since he was shut down with triceps tightness in late May. The session went well, and he will repeat the step two more times before being cleared to face hitters and eventually heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Senga has already been ruled out for the rest of the first half, but the righty remains optimistic he can be a contributor for the Mets after the All-Star break.