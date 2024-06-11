Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Senga (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday and will throw another one Wednesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

It's the first time Senga has thrown from the bump since he had to be shut down due to right triceps tightness. The hurler originally landed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, of course, and is not expected back until after the All-Star break. Senga will need multiple rehab starts before returning, but it's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games.