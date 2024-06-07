Senga (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Senga recently had a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder injury when he experienced some tightness in his triceps. He was shut down for a bit after being given a cortisone injection, but he's almost ready to resume mound work. The expectation is that Senga won't make his season debut until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Limited to light throwing•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Likely out until All-Star break•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Shut down after cortisone injection•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Plays light catch•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Dealing with triceps tightness•
-
Mets' Kodai Senga: Positive strides in bullpen session•