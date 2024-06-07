Senga (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Senga recently had a setback in his recovery from a right shoulder injury when he experienced some tightness in his triceps. He was shut down for a bit after being given a cortisone injection, but he's almost ready to resume mound work. The expectation is that Senga won't make his season debut until after the All-Star break.