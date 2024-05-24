Senga (shoulder) has been shut down from throwing for three-to-five days after he received a cortisone shot Friday for inflammation in his triceps, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old was scratched from a bullpen session last weekend due to triceps tightness, and he underwent an MRI this week that revealed the inflammation. Senga appeared to be close to beginning a rehab assignment while coming back from a shoulder capsule strain, but the triceps issue has halted his progress and further clouds his return timeline.