Senga (shoulder) won't face hitters again until he works through some mechanical issues, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander threw 32 pitches in a live bullpen session last weekend, but he apparently wasn't satisfied with how it went. Senga will take a step back in his throwing program and go back to more controlled bullpen sessions without hitters involved until he's sure he won't be developing any bad habits as he progresses in his rehab from a shoulder strain. While the caution is smart in the long run, the hiccup will almost certainly ensure that Senga won't be ready to join the Mets' rotation when he's first eligible to come off the IL in late May.