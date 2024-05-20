Senga did not throw a scheduled bullpen session Sunday due to right triceps tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Senga had seemingly been making good progress recently as he works his way back from a right posterior shoulder capsule strain, but he's now encountered another speed bump. The hope is that he'll be ready to throw off the mound later this week, but certainly the Mets will wait until the right-hander is pain-free before he resumes a throwing program.