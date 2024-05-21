Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga (shoulder/triceps) played light catch Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Senga -- who is on the injured list with a right posterior shoulder capsule strain -- had to have a scheduled bullpen session Sunday scrapped due to right triceps tightness. The hope is that he'll be able to throw off a mound later this week, though, and it's a good sign that he was able to do any kind of throwing Tuesday. Senga's timetable for a return is open-ended.