Crick signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Although Crick hasn't pitched in a game since 2022, the Mets will invite him to major-league camp for an opportunity to make their Opening Day bullpen. Crick posted a 4.02 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 15.2 innings with the White Sox two years ago, but an elbow injury ended his season early, and he remained a free agent for the entire 2023 campaign.