Crick exercised his opt-out clause in his contract with the Rays, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Krick signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Rays in February. That contract included the ability to test free agency if he wasn't added to the 40-man roster by this point, and he's now free to join another club. Krick has had success with other clubs when healthy, but he is likely looking at a similar deal with another team whenever he signs.