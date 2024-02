Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday that Crick could miss all of spring training with a calf strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Crick is in Mets camp as a non-roster invitee, but his bid for a roster spot could come to an end before it begins. The veteran reliever didn't pitch anywhere in 2023 after opting out of his minor-league contract with the Rays last spring.