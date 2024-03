Triple-A Syracuse placed Crick (calf) on its 60-day injured list Monday.

Crick was scheduled to attend big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, but he didn't make any Grapefruit League appearances after suffering a calf strain prior to the start of spring training. His placement on the 60-day IL suggests that the Mets aren't counting on Crick contributing for the Triple-A club until late May or early June.