Crick (elbow) signed a minor-league contract Saturday with the Rays that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Crick held a free-agent showcase for interested teams in late January and apparently grabbed the attention of the Rays' evaluators. He missed most of the 2022 season because of an elbow injury but should be back to full strength leading into camp. The 30-year-old reliever has posted a career 3.56 ERA with 201 strikeouts in 187 1/3 total major-league innings.