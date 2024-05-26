Severino came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning loss to the Giants, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander pitched well enough to secure his third win of the season and left the mound with the Mets nursing a 2-1 lead, but Edwin Diaz blew another save in the ninth inning before the Mets' bullpen fell apart completely in the 10th. Severino settled for his fourth quality start instead, but he's been producing solid numbers in 2024 despite a 10.6 percent walk rate that would be the highest of his career if he can't rein it in. He'll take a 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 50:26 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.