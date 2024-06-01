Severino (3-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over Arizona.

Severino got off to a rough start, coughing up three runs in the first inning. He gave up one more over the next four frames before Eugenio Suarez knocked him out of the game with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Severino still earned his first win since April 17 in the chaotic 10-9 contest. He ends May with a subpar 4.91 ERA and 23:16 K:BB through 29 frames. Severino will carry a 3.52 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be in Washington.