Severino did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings.

Severino was punished by Jarred Kelenic in the second inning after serving up a solo home run but otherwise limited the damage. His night ended after allowing the first two hitters to reach in the sixth and he was ultimately charged with another run. Severino has now failed to reach six innings in consecutive starts and has issued nine walks over his last 10 innings pitched. He now owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB in 45 innings and will look to get back in the win column over the weekend against the Marlins having not picked up a win since April 17.