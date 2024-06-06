Severino (4-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-1 rout of the Nationals, allowing one run on seven hits over eight innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander took a shutout into the eighth inning before three straight singles to lead off the frame finally got Washington on the board. Severino hadn't even allowed a runner to reach second base prior to that, and he left the mound having thrown an efficient 92 pitches (62 strikes). The quality start was his fifth of the year, and he'll take a 3.25 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB through 72 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Marlins.