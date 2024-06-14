Severino allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings in a no-decision versus Miami on Thursday.

Severino recorded only one 1-2-3 inning and punched out a season-low two batters, but he held the Marlins scoreless until Jake Burger belted a solo homer in the sixth frame. It was the third time in his past four outings that the veteran hurler has yielded exactly one run, and he has a 2.39 ERA and 1.10 WHIP despite a mediocre 16:7 K:BB over 26.1 innings during that span. Severino is on pace for a career-worst 6.9 K/9, but he's been solid otherwise in his first season as a Met, posting a 3.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 78 frames.