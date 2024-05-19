Severino didn't factor into the decision Saturday in Miami, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 6.2 frames. He struck out three.

Severino had limited the Marlins to just two runs through six innings of work. He was sent back out for the seventh, though, in a decision Mets manager Carlos Mendoza probably wishes he could have back. Severino gave up a walk, two hits and two runs in the frame before being pulled and another run was added to his line when an inherited runner scored. In three May starts, Severino has an ugly 13:12 K:BB across 16.2 innings.