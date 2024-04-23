The Mets reinstated Kranick (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Kranick has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain he suffered during spring training. He made four total rehab appearances between the Mets' Single-A and Double-A affiliates, allowing five earned runs across 7.2 innings, and he'll now move up to Triple-A as he comes off the IL. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.56 ERA across 43.2 big-league innings and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022.